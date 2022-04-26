The coronavirus infection coefficient, which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, is nearing 1.0, Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

The coefficient has a ten-day lag time. As of Monday, the latest number available was 0.85, but by Tuesday morning, it had risen to 0.9. It will likely pass one later this week.

Meanwhile, of those who received coronavirus test results on Monday, 5.82%, or 4,440 people, tested positive; there are now 27,570 active cases of the virus throughout Israel.

Among those who are coronavirus-positive are 595 who are hospitalized, including 212 whose condition is serious. That number includes 90 who are in critical condition, 74 who are intubated, and seven who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Thus far, 10,694 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.