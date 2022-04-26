IDF and Israel Police forces thwarted a weapons and grenades smuggling attempt from Lebanon into Israel on Monday.

Yesterday, IDF observation soldiers spotted suspects approaching Israeli territory near the security fence along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon.

IDF and “Yagal” Unit forces who were deployed to the scene located two assault rifles and approximately 100 grenades.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces will continue operating against any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty near the Blue Line.