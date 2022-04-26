The haze which has plagued Israel since Sunday is expected to settle on Tuesday, forecasters predict.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures above seasonal average inland and in the mountains. During the afternoon hours, there may local rainfall in eastern and southern Israel, and there is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, and vision may be limited in the Jezreel Valley, along the coastline, and in the lowlands.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, with temperatures slightly above seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.