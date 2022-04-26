Israel's political echelon estimates that the chance of the US signing an agreement with Iran is dropping "at an increasing rate," Israel Hayom reported.

Two sources in the political echelon told Israel Hayom that as of now, it seems that the chance of an agreement is low and possibly even nil.

Those sources emphasized that there still may be a surprising turn of events, at the end of which an agreement is signed, but according to one of them, "the chance that the sides will sign an agreement in the foreseeable future is moving further away, at an exponential rate."