The IDF General Staff Forum on Monday held a seminar to mark the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the "Yad Vashem" Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem.

The seminar, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, dealt with the subject of "predicaments and aspects of the Jewish Family during the Holocaust".

The seminar opened with a speech by the Chairman of "Yad Vashem", Dani Dayan, and the IDF Chief Education Officer, BG Ofir Levios.

“This day is another reminder of the significance of service in the IDF and the value of being an IDF commander - the IDF is a clear expression of the principle of self-defense and self-determination. Above all, this day emphasizes to all of us the meaning of our lives,” said Kohavi.

Chairman of the "Yad Vashem" Holocaust Remembrance Center, Dani Dayan, said, "I find great symbolic value and educational importance in the fact that the IDF’s General Staff Forum devotes a seminar on the subject of the Holocaust every year. The remembrance of the Holocaust is significant for every Israeli civilian and the story of the Holocaust is relevant to every soldier and officer serving in the IDF.”

credit: IDF Spokesperson

credit: IDF Spokesperson

credit: IDF Spokesperson

credit: IDF Spokesperson