Rescue workers operated at the Neve Midbar Beach in the Dead Sea on Monday evening in an attempt to locate several teens who were swept into the water.

About 35 volunteers rushed to the scene following a report of 10 people, from a group of about 300 people, who had been swept into the water.

Some of the teens returned to shore with the help of the forces and the forces subsequently were able to bring the entire group to a safe area and rule out the presence of other missing persons in the water.

Alongside rescue units, firefighting and rescue forces, Magen David Adom and police forces also operated at the scene.