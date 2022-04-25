MK and former minister (Likud) Eli Cohen (Likud) explains in an interview with Israel National News that he believes more MKs will leave the coalition before the Knesset convenes from its current recess, and that he is involved in talks between the Opposition and several coalition MKs.

"I know for sure about talks that are taking place with more than one MK about the possibility of him joining the national camp," says MK Cohen. "They understand that this government's path has ended and things will become clearer and progress towards the eighth of May, ahead of the return of the Knesset from its break."

MK Cohen emphasizes that he is not only aware of the existence of the moves, but also knows which MKs are considering resigning from the coalition and that he is personally involved in some of these contacts. In response to a question about who precisely these MKs are, Cohen answers that "there are names beyond the names mentioned on the morning or evening" news.

"The direction is either to form a government headed by Netanyahu or to go to the polls. The Bennett-Abbas government cannot survive with just sixty seats. Whoever is the next resignation after Idit Silman will both save the State of Israel and win great renown," Cohen says.

When asked whether the Likud, party would prefer a new government in the current Knesset or new elections, he answers that although a right-wing government is preferable in the current Knesset, the probability of going to the polls is stronger. Will the idea of an alternative government in the current Knesset require cooperation with the Yamina party? Cohen believes that such a government can be formed even without such an alliance and mentions that in the current Knesset there are over seventy Knesset members who define themselves as right-wing, and among them can be found the worthy partners for the formation of a new government led by the Likud.