The percentage of positive coronavirus tests continues to remain low, reaching 5.92% on Sunday, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

That percentage translates into 3,759 new coronavirus cases diagnosed throughout Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases nationwide to 27,477.

As of Monday morning, 594 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 218 of them in serious or worse condition. This includes 94 who are in critical condition, 77 coronavirus patients who are intubated, and seven who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Meanwhile, parallel to Israel lifting its indoor mask mandate, the infection coefficient continues to rise, and by Monday morning had reached 0.85.

Thus far, 10,670 have died of coronavirus in Israel, among them three people who died in the past seven days.