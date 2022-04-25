IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces thwarted a smuggling attempt of 24 weapons in the Jordan Valley area
Overnight, IDF observation soldiers spotted a suspect approaching the border fence from Jordan towards Israeli territory. IDF troops who were dispatched to the scene located and apprehended a bag containing 24 handguns.
After finding the weapons, IDF and “Yagal” Unit forces conducting operational activity in the area apprehended a suspect in the smuggling attempt. The suspect was carrying a bag containing approximately 380,000 NIS.
The weapons and the suspect have been transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning.