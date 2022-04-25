The haze which has polluted Israel's air since Sunday morning is expected to continue throughout Monday, the country's Environmental Protection Ministry said.

Monday will be hazy, but the haze will lessen. Temperatures will rise, especially inland and in the mountains, and the weather will be warmer than usual for the season. Along the coastline, temperatures will be average for the season.

During the afternoon hours, the haze is expected to settle, together with the air pollution. Beginning in the afternoon hours, there may be local rainfall in eastern Israel, and there is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert, Jordan Valley, and Dead Sea areas.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with higher than average temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. During the afternoon hours, there may still be light local rainfall in eastern and southern Israel.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be clear, with temperatures above seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.

Thursday will not see a significant change in temperatures.

Friday, however, will see temperatures rise significantly, and in most areas of Israel, the conditions will be similar to those during a heat wave.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Ministry and Health Ministry have warned of high levels of air pollution in Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, the Arava region, and Eilat. In the rest of Israel, the air pollution is moderate to high. The pollution stems from high concentrations of breathable particles in the air, and comes on eastern streams, bringing dust from Jordan into Israel.

It is expected that the air quality will improve gradually throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

The ministries therefore recommend that vulnerable populations, including heart patients, lung patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, avoid strenuous physical activity outside. The rest of the population is advised to limit strenuous physical activity outside.