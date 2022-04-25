World leaders on Sunday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his election victory over Marine Le Pen.

US President Joe Biden tweeted, “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Macron on Twitter, writing, “We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring Alliance and friendship.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Macron on his re-election.

“I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people,” Zelenskyy tweeted in French. “I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: we are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe!”

As the polls closed in France on Sunday, an exit poll conducted by Ipsos-Sopra Steria projected Macron will defeat Le Pen by more than 16 points.

Currently, Macron, the incumbent and leader of the centrist En Marche party, is projected to receive 58.2% of the vote, compared to 41.8% for National Rally party chairwoman Le Pen.

Le Pen acknowledged defeat in a concession speech Sunday, but vowed to run for a third time, claiming that despite her loss, her political movement had won a "sparkling victory."

Turnout is estimated to have reached 71.8%, down from 74.6% in the second round of voting in the previous presidential election, held in 2017.