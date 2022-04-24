Left-wing activists castigated Israel’s decision Sunday to include Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria in this year’s Independence Day flyover, calling the move an “outrage”.

Hours after it was announced that the 74th Independence Day flyover would include flights over Hebron and the communities of Gush Etzion, the left-wing Peace Now organization condemned the move, and expressed frustration that the government has yet to evacuate Israelis from the site of the former town of Homesh in Samaria.

“The decision to hold the Independence Day flyover above the settlements in Gush Etzion and Hebron is an outrage. While the IDF still has not evacuated Homesh and is avoiding taking action against settler violence, it is legitimizing the settlements established in violation of international law, which are not a part of the State of Israel.”

“This is a finger in the eye of the ‘change bloc’ parties which are opposed to the settlement enterprise. We call on the Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, to order the IDF not to hold the Independence Day flyover above the settlements. There is absolutely no logic in holding a flover outside of Israel.”