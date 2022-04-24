Jonathan Pollard arrived during Chol Hamoed Pesach at the altar of Yehoshua bin Nun which is located on Mount Ebal, together with the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

Pollard was very moved by the visit to the site, and received an overview of the sacred site from Dagan, who gave Pollard a tour of the site, and presented him with the new findings and the unique writing recently found on a coin on the site. The two read the Bible verses concerning Mount Ebal at the site.

Pollard said, "It is a great privilege to be here on Mount Ebal today during this holiday, to celebrate the unification of the tribes in this place. We hope the current government will recognize this site as a unifying place and as a heritage site. This place is a proof of our right to the land, a right given to us by God."

At the start of Chol Hamoed Pesach, Pollard visited ancient Samaria. After the visit, Dagan said, "It is an honor for Samaria to host Pollard, we waited for years to see him here with us. Pollard's love for the people and the land is tremendous, and you can see it in every meeting with him. I hope Pollard’s call on the government to recognize this important place as a heritage site, and as a place of importance, will soon be realized. This is a historic place of great importance, and we hope that it will soon receive such a status."