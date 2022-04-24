Deputy Minister Abir Kara (Yamina) said in an interview that he suggested that MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) vote together with the coalition in favor of proposed economic reforms and a "safety net" law for the self-employed to avoid being declared a defector by his party.

According to Kara, the proposal was submitted with the knowledge of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"We have eight weeks in the next session to cooperate for the benefit of the citizens of the State of Israel and not drag the country into another thousand rounds of elections," Kara told Chikli on live television. "The current government may be imperfect, but there are many things we must do."

"I remain firmly supportive of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett," Kara clarified. "I think he is doing a good job, but we simply need more votes in the Interest in the current situation."

Kara noted that even if there are significant points of contention with the coalition, there were some things upon which Chikli could agree with the coalition.

"Vote with us so that we can pass very important reforms for the benefit of the Israeli public. We can build cooperation from there," he urged.