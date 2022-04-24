Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night attended Mimouna festivities with the Azoulay family in Shilat.

Speaking during the festivities, Bennett said, "I would like to say here to the entire people of Israel – our people is the strongest in the world when we are together, when we are all together."

"For a long time, the Mimouna holiday has not been a holiday only for those of Moroccan heritage. In our country there will not be a first Israel; neither will there be a second Israel. There will be one Israel, the entire people of Israel together."

He added, "The entire people of Israel together will celebrate Mimouna and when the people of Israel are together – we will win."

"I love you all. Happy Mimouna – enjoy and bon apetit," Bennett concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, Bennett had said that growing up, "for many years, we did not know that there was such as thing as Ashkenazic and Sephardic [Jews]."