Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, on Saturday was evacuated by ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, after feeling unwell for two days.

Over the past two days, Rabbi Druckman had difficulty eating, felt weak, and suffered a high temperature.

Towards evening on Saturday, he was evacuated from his home to the hospital. He is weak, and being treated with antibiotics.

Prior to the start of Passover, Rabbi Druckman was hospitalized as part of a routine treatment he was undergoing, and diagnosed with pneumonia, for which he began antibiotic treatment.

The public is asked to pray for Rabbi Haim Meir, the son of Milka.