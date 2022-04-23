IDF soldiers on Saturday thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt along the Egyptian border worth approximately 4,000,000 NIS.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF observation soldiers spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers operated to thwart the smuggling attempt and confiscated approximately 200 kilograms of drugs worth approximately 4,000,000 NIS.

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police.

"This is another instance of ongoing efforts by the IDF and Israeli security forces to thwart drug smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border," the IDF said in a statement.