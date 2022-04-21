Satellite footage released on Thursday shows the expansion of a mass grave site in a town close to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, The Hill reported.

Maxar Technologies released photos showing a mass grave site in Manhush, Ukraine, which is situated more than 10 miles from Mariupol. Maxar noted that the bodies of the dead from Mariupol were being taken by Russian soldiers to this area.

“A review of our satellite images from mid-March through mid-April indicate that the expansion of the new set of graves began between March 23-26, 2022 and has continued to expand over the past couple of weeks,” Maxar said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

“The graves are aligned in four sections of linear rows (measuring approximately 85 meters per section) and contain more than 200 new graves.”

Five photos provided by Maxar showed the emergence of mass graves over time, later becoming noticeably sectioned off into rows.

The photos showing the graves in Mariupol come several weeks after hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, in one of the most well-documented sites of devastation in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia had “liberated” Mariupol.

US President Joe Biden, announcing a new military aid package for Ukraine, later cast doubt on Putin’s claims.

"It's questionable whether he does control Mariupol," Biden said. "He should allow humanitarian corridors to let people... get out."

"There is no evidence yet that Mariupol has completely fallen," he added.

