Former President Donald Trump accused Piers Morgan of deceptively editing a “long and tedious interview with me” in order to make it appear as if Trump stormed out of the interview.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the fake news media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me,” Trump said in a statement.

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour.”

“The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest,” Trump added.

Trump described the interview as “very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him 'a fool' if he truly believed those results.”

“The evidence is massive and irrefutable,” Trump said. “For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the fake news media.”

Trump slammed Morgan for how the interview was edited: “He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?”

