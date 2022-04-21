The Likud party is pressuring a Yamina MK to bolt the coalition, in the hopes of toppling the Bennett government, following the departure of another Yamina MK.

Citing reports Thursday that Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) told Yamina MK Idit Silman that the Jews living on the site of the former Samaria town of Homesh will be evacuated in the near future, the Likud party urged a second Yamina MK, Nir Orbach, to leave the government.

“Nir Orbach, no more excuses,” Likud leaders said. “The recent reports prove that Bennett is totally concerned with his political survival and thus is placating the United Arab List and [Meretz MK] Yair Golan, at the expense of the settlements.”

“It now appears that Bennett is planning to evacuate Homesh and not build Evyatar,” the officials said, referencing the Evyatar outpost near Kfar Tapuah in Samaria, where Gantz and the government reached a compromise with residents to legalize the community after surveyors confirmed it was not built on privately-owned Arab land.

“The time has come to do something that will save the settlement enterprise and the State of Israel from this weak and dangerous government, which has only hurt the settlements and the Jewish values we all share.”

Earlier on Thursday, Channel 12 reported that prior to coalition chairwoman Idit Silman’s decision to bolt the coalition, Defense Minister Gantz told her that Homesh would be evacuated in the near future, and cast doubt on the future of the agreement legalizing Evyatar.