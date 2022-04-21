A 29-year-old Jewish man was attacked Thursday afternoon on Hanevi'im Street in central Jerusalem.

The victim suffered light injuries, including cuts to his face and an injury to his head.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided the victim with first aid and evacuated him to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Re'em Ne'imi said, "The victim was conscious and suffering from a bleeding wound to his face. He told us that he was attacked on the city's Hanevi'im Street and came on his own to Hatzvi Street."

"We provided him with initial medical care, including bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and transferred him to the hospital for continued care, in light condition."