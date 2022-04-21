Toker and the emissary after the rescue
Haredi radio host Menachem Toker, who is currently vacationing with his family in Mexico, was miraculously saved from a severe storm which threatened to overthrow the boat he was in.

Toker left with his friends and family for a sail in the sea off the island of Cozumel, Mexico, but during the trip the boat became caught in a storm with tall waves.

At the eleventh hour, Toker succeeded in calling his good friend Dudi Caplin for help. Caplin serves as a Chabad Lubavitch emissary in Cozumel, and quickly sent a helicopter to rescue those on board the boat.

"Everyone who was in the boat flew from side to side and vomited incessantly as a result of the storm at sea," Toker told Kikar Hashabbat.

"We were saved from drowning at sea, by a real miracle. This is our private 'splitting of the sea.'"

