CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who interviewed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday (Wednesday), quoted Central Command Maj. General Yehuda Fuchs as expressing concern about "settler terrorism" in an interview with the New York Times last February.

As the radical left's "settler violence" campaign, acknowledged by Labor's Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev several months ago, gains steam, a statement of this nature coming from top IDF brass is uncharacteristic at best and indicates that terrorism in Judea and Samaria is a symmetrical phenomenon within the confines of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Following a request from Israel National News, the IDF clarified that Fuchs was not referring to "settler terrorism" and even refrained from using such an inclusive expression during the interview.

"...A quote published in the New York Times on February 12, 2002 was attributed to the head of Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs. It should be noted that the general's words [were taken out of context] and that the conversation...dealt with a variety of different issues," an army spokesman was quoted as saying.

According to military sources, "The general discussed operations to thwart Arab terror..." "While mentioning crimes of a nationalist nature," they continued, "he insisted that there are small groups that do not represent the entire population, and that the defense establishment is working to hamper their efforts."

As previously mentioned, Prime Minister Bennett was interviewed on Wednesday by the CNN's Chritiane Amanpour regarding the recent violence on the Temple Mount and consequent outpouring of anger in the Arab world.

Bennett was visibly annoyed when Amanpour pressed him on what she referred to as "settler violence in the illegally occupied West Bank."

"What you've been projecting is blatantly false," responded Bennett. "I object to the symmetry you're trying to create here...who's getting murdered? We're not seeing Israelis murdering Palestinians."

"Out of half a million Israelis in Judea and Samaria there are several hundred making trouble, maybe less," he continued, adding: "There is no symmetry. It is not occupied territory; it is a disputed area."

Amanpour hit back, telling Bennett: "Don't call me a liar."

