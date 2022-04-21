Israel Police on Thursday morning released a statement correcting the misinformation regarding the events on the Temple Mount, and providing full details on the events which occured.

"At the end of the Fajr prayer on the Temple Mount Thursday morning, dozens of lawbreakers and masked men rioted and disturbed the peace with severe violence, as they have done in recent days," the statement communicated by the Israel Police Spokesperson for the Jerusalem District said.

"Earlier this morning, they entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque, closed its doors and continued to disturb the peace and riot, by throwing rocks and using fireworks, desecrating the mosque, where they are barricading themselves at this time.

"While the Israeli Police is doing everything in its power to enable the public to worship freely, once again, this morning, lawbreakers have again thrown fireworks and rocks, including from inside the mosque."

Police added, "It will be recalled that just yesterday rioters threw Molotov cocktails from inside the mosque, one of which fell on the carpet at the entrance to the mosque, causing a fire that was extinguished immediately; another fell in the doorway of the mosque, which could have caused a fire."

"After leaving the Temple Mount area, police arrested seven residents of eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in throwing Molotov cocktails from the mosque last night. Regrettably, a crowd of lawbreakers chose to violently desecrate the mosque, causing damage.

"Police forces are currently working at the scene (outside the mosque) to provide security for visits and maintain order."

The police also emphasized that, "Arab social media networks continue to spread false, inciting, and misleading information about events on the Temple Mount in an attempt to escalate the situation and misinform the public. It should be emphasized that many reports are out of touch with reality regarding events in the Temple Mount."

"The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of worship and take resolute action against rioters and violent lawbreakers wherever they are."