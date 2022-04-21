Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emiorates Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke late Wednesday night, discussing anti-Israel disinformation.

The two ministers wished each other a happy holiday, with Lapid wishing bin Zayed a "Ramadan Kareem," and bin Zayed wishing Lapid "chag sameach."

Bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the steps Israel has taken to calm the situation and his understanding of the complexities and difficulties Israel faces.

The Ministers discussed the challenge of dealing with anti-Israel disinformation in the Arab world and agreed to keep working together to advance religious tolerance and peace between Israel and the Arab people of the Middle East.

In their conversation, the Ministers also reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relations between the countries and the efforts being made to further deepen and strengthen those relations.