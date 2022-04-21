The website of the Israel Airports Authority went offline for about 30 minutes on Wednesday evening, following a cyber attack by a pro-Iranian group that apparently originated in Iraq.

The hackers took down the site through a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack and “flooded” the site with many requests to the point that it crashed. After more than half an hour, the site went back online.

Ofer Lefler, a spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority, said that "in the last few minutes, the Airports Authority's website experienced a multi-user attack. There is no damage or intrusion into the Airports Authority's operational systems."

Earlier on Wednesday, the websites of both Channel 9 television and Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, were down for a short time as a result of a cyber attack. The hackers who attacked those websites claimed that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq about two years ago.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported on Wednesday that three Mossad spies had been captured in the Sistan and Balochistan Province of Iran.

Iranian intelligence is accusing the three of disseminating classified information and documents.