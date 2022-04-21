The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, arrived on Wednesday evening at the home in the city that was damaged by shrapnel from a rocket that had been fired from the Gaza Strip.

Davidi said, "We all remember the rocket attack that occurred in the middle of the day six months ago and that was met with no response from Israel. Now I expect the Prime Minister, Defense Minister and cabinet not to contain this shooting that miraculously ended without casualties."

"The residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope deserve to celebrate Chol Hamoed and seventh day of Pesach with joy and security like all the people of Israel and the job of the government is to make that happen," Davidi added.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards Sderot and said, "Surrendering to terrorism invites further surrender and missiles."

MK Ben Gvir added, "Missile fire on Israel and this time, too, Bennett is held captive by the Shura Council and will not respond forcefully, perhaps at best he will bomb empty dunes. The Prime Minister also divided Jerusalem today, surrendered to Hamas and harmed the immunity of Knesset members, and also caused Hamas to raise its head and launch missiles at Israel."

Sirens were sounded on Wednesday evening in the city of Sderot and in the localities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired one rocket that exploded in an open area near Sderot. Shrapnel from the rocket hit a yard and a car in Sderot. A fire broke at the scene. There were no physical injuries, but four people were treated for anxiety.

On Monday, for the first time in about six months, a rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza, setting off red color sirens in multiple communities in the Gaza envelope.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and there were no casualties.

Hours later, in retaliation for the rocket attack, IAF fighter jets attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a workshop for the production of weapons used by the organization.