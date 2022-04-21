The US Capitol Police on Wednesday evening ordered the Capitol and other nearby buildings to be evacuated due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, but later clarified there was “no threat” to the complex.

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex,” the police said in a notice.

The buildings under evacuation included the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams) and U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol,” the agency later tweeted.