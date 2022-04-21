IAF fighter jets on Wednesday night attacked a military post and the opening of a terrorist tunnel which leads to a central underground structure with chemical raw materials used to manufacture rocket engines.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack would lead to significant damage to the rocket production process in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket attack on Sderot on Wednesday evening.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip," the IDF statement said.

Meanwhile, sirens were once again sounded in Sderot and the area shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time. The IDF is investigating. It appears that a barrage of rockets was fired at the area and intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Sirens were sounded on Wednesday evening in the city of Sderot and in the localities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired one rocket that exploded in an open area near Sderot. Shrapnel from the rocket hit a yard and a car in Sderot. A fire broke at the scene. There were no physical injuries, but four people were treated for anxiety.

Police announced that sappers were called to evacuate a "rocket-type item" from a yard in the city of Sderot.