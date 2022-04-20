The Washington Post has been blasted for doxing the person behind the anonymous “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account, revealing her name, an address, and highlighting the fact that she’s an Orthodox Jew.

The newspaper published an article on April 19 revealing the identify of the user behind the popular and controversial account as a real estate professional who once lived in New York.

The article went on to say that the woman had previously had another Twitter account where “she also claimed to be proudly Orthodox Jewish” in March 2021.

“Why was it crucial for [Post reporter] @TaylorLorenz to mention the creator of ‘Libs of TikTok’ was an Orthodox Jew?” Stop Antisemitism tweeted.

“Violent antisemitic attacks, especially in [New York City], are skyrocketing. This does nothing but give an already bias[ed] lunatic more ammo to attack Jews!” they added.

They also said they were “highly disappointed” with the Post’s technology editor Christina Passariello for approving the reference in the story.

“We are highly disappointed Taylor Lorenz’s editor [Christina Passariello] green lighted this.”

Conservative columnist and children’s book editor Bethany Mandel tweeted that the Post was “absolute straight trash for running this.”

“Taylor makes a point to note that the account she’s painting as bigoted is run by an Orthodox Jew. WaPo is absolute straight trash for running this,” she said.

“There’s a whole other layer to this doxxing.” Mandel said. “By specifically identifying @libsoftiktok is an Orthodox Jew at a time when hatred and violence against us is at an all-time high, Lorenz is putting her safety in even more jeopardy. And she knows it.”

Mandel added: “Taylor: This person is bad and a bigot. She’s a Jew, you know. And the Washington Post ran it.”