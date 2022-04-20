U.S. President Joe Biden is set to convene the nation’s top military leaders at a White House meeting Wednesday night as he plans his next move with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine about to enter its third month.

Administration officials who will reportedly attend include Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, his deputy Kathleen Hicks and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. the New York Post reported.

After the meeting, there will be a dinner attended by the military heads and their spouses, the White House said.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the latest military aid package to be sent to Ukraine, including $800 million approved by Biden last week. The equipment will include helicopters, artillery and ammunition.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden also spoke with several allies about sending “more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine.”

Along with the aid package, US troops will be training Ukrainian soldiers on the use of howitzer artillery systems in the near future, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press conference.

“There is a plan in place and we’re beginning to execute that – that plan to get the training done,” he said. “Again, it will be for a daily limited amount of [American trainers]. Ukrainian trainers will then go in... and train their colleagues. It will be outside of the country.”