Antisemitic attack spree on NJ Jewish men leads to federal hate crime charges

An antisemitic attack spree on Orthodox men in New Jersey earlier in the month has led to federal hate crime charges.

Dion March, 27, of Manchester, New Jersey, is also facing terrorism charges for the April 8 attacks, Patch.com reported.

The attacks in Lakewood led to two Jewish men being sent to the hospital and traumatized the local Jewish community, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday, announcing the additional hate crime charge.

Marsh faces four counts of violating federal hate crime law and one count of carjacking, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

He said that the hate crime charges stem from Marsh willfully causing bodily harm to the four victims, and also attempting to injure them with a dangerous weapon because they were Jewish.

He was also charged with attempting to kill three of the victims, including one he stabbed in the chest.

Marsh, who is currently in a New Jersey jail, will appear in federal court a date to be determined.

Two of the three hospitalized victims have been released, the prosecutor’s office told Patch. The third man is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The three hate crimes charges carry a maximum term of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.