MK Idit Silman, the Yamina MK who left her position as coalition chair and also the government, met on Wednesday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White), allegedly in order to explore the possibility of Gantz supporting the formation of a government based on the "Netanyahu bloc" within the framework of the current Knesset (i.e. without resorting to new elections).

According to Channel 11, Silman was "coached" on how to handle the discussion by none other than former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Likud MK Yariv Levin.

Ultimately, however, it was to no avail as Gantz negatived the notion of joining a government headed by Netanyahu. Instead, he and Silman discussed the possibility of her supporting the government in Knesset votes, and Silman expressed readiness to vote with the government on security issues.

Gantz later updated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the content of their discussion.