Following Wednesday's situational assessment, the government has decided to impose a closure on Judea and Samaria (applying to PA Arabs) from Thursday afternoon at five o'clock until the coming Shabbat, providing that a new situational assessment confirms this to be the preferred approach.

Crossings from Gaza into pre-1967 Israel will also be closed during the closure period.

With regard to Muslim prayer on the Temple Mount, this will continue according to the outline developed by the Defense Minister prior to the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

During the closure, PA Arabs will be permitted to cross into pre-1967 Israel on humanitarian or medical grounds or in specific cases.

Meanwhile, work on strengthening the separation fence will continue.