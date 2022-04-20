Defense Minister Benny Gantz took part in a security situation assessment today and related to the recent tensions in the region.

“Israel has ensured and will continue to ensure and defend freedom of prayer, the status quo on the Temple Mount and most importantly - the security of all the citizens of the area." Gantz said.

"The terrorists who are throwing rocks and inciting to violence on the Temple Mount are the ones that are harming the majority of the people who wish to celebrate Ramadan in peace", he added.

Gantz added that, despite the tense security situation, "Israel has decided against a lockdown during the Chol HaMoed period to allow freedom of religion and family visitations."

"I call on Palestinian leadership and all the region’s leaders to act responsibly to ensure security stability and to expand the civil policy we aim to implement before Eid al-Fitr." he concluded.

