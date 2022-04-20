Commenting on the most recent wave of violence and the riots on the Temple Mount, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israel cannot be sidelined when approaching the issue.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, Erdogan said that his country will maintain its ties with Israel despite "what is going on with the Al Aqsa Mosque," adding that Turkey's strong ties with Israel are "key to protecting the rights of Palestinians."

The Turkish President also referred to Israel as a "key regional player and one which cannot be ignored or sidelined."