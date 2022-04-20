MK Idit Silman, formerly coalition chair until she decided to leave the government, has met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Silman and Gantz are known to have cooperated in the past on issues of health and defense and security.

On Monday, Silman paid a visit to the home of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, and received his blessing.

Rabbi Yosef commended Silman for her decision to leave the government and told her that she had "acted on G-d's behalf and on behalf of the Torah of the Jewish People."

Last week, Silman traveled to Bnei Brak where she met with Rabbanit Kolodetsky, the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky ztz"l. Rabbanit Kolodetsky told Silman that she had "earned her Heavenly reward in an instant and saved the Jewish People."

Rabbi Kanievsky's daughter also presented Silman with a holy book in which she had written a dedication to the MK, a quotation from ancient Jewish sources: "In the merit of righteous women, [the Jewish People] were redeemed, and in the merit of righteous women, we will speedily merit the future redemption. You have this merit and fortunate are you."