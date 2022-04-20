On Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Ukrainian counterparty, Oleksiy Reznikov, and promised to supply various items to Ukraine to assist the country in its war against Russia.



Minister Gantz informed Reznikov that in light of the request made by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Israel Ministry of Defense will be acquiring protective gear that will be provided to Ukrainian rescue and emergency organizations. This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, provision of food and medical assistance, and more.



The two Defense Ministers also discussed the role being played by Israel (spearheaded by Prime Minister Bennett) in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict.