Orsolya Gaal, 51, of Queens, New York, was brutally murdered on Saturday morning after spending time at a local bar, where police presume she was waiting for someone the previous day.

Gaal, a member of Forest Hill's Jewish community, was stabbed nearly 60 times before being stashed in a duffel bag on Saturday morning, according to police reports. The killer is believed to have carried the body to a garbage dump about half a mile from the residence.

Investigators believe the killer may have been a handyman who had led an affair with the mother of two and had become enraged when the relationship deteriorated.

The man, who has yet to be named as a person of interest in the case, reportedly knew where the key to the house was located and may have entered without Gal suspecting an intruder.

Gal's corpse was found around 8 a.m. Saturday, with the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the death a homicide.

According to a New York Post report, Gaal’s husband said he'd been out of town with his son at the time of the incident.

He reported receiving a message from the killer warning that, “Your whole family is next,” according to WPIX.

The younger boy, aged 13, was released after questioning.

According to the NYT report, no suspects had been identified as of Tuesday morning.