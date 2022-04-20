While this analysis zeros in on the catastrophic failure(s) of the dangerous triad at Israel's helm, namely, the Bennett's need to deal with Lapid-Abbas arrangements, it is no less the case vis-à-vis the so-called guardians of democracy in D.C., in reality, the criminal, deep state ruling America; the heretofore birthplace and bastion of freedom and liberty.

In fact, little is more emblematic of today's opening paragraph and salvo than the outright domestic terrorism which upended the U.S. throughout the summer of 2020. No doubt, it continues until this day. City after city resemble war zones - as criminals rule the streets and countless are dying as a knock-on-effect to the expected breakdown of law and order. Incontestably, a revolving door of (in)justice - through purposeful policies which have eliminated any consequential forms of punishment for even hardened criminals - is given shield by radical, Soros-funded District Attorneys across the country. Resultant, innocent victims are condemned, and damned, to live in terror.

Effectively, as soon as the powers that be turned deaf, dumb, and blind - away from the absolute havoc caused by the deep state's deployment of color revolution, black bloc terror groups during 2020, with Black Lives Matter and Antifa in the lead - the stage was set with the inevitable results; death and destruction plaguing America.

While the aforementioned chaos and societal breakdown is transpiring across the world from Israel (within the "all-mighty" America), the very same opening premise not only stands true, but to an exponential degree: Appeasement begets terrorism; begets the license to kill, and begets abject humiliation from the intended target.

Stumbling from one disaster towards another, the situation, matsav, felt by Jews within their historical and legal patrimony, Israel, is incomprehensible. How can one explain the very fact that a so-called Jewish leadership continuously bends at the knee towards Islamic Arab terrorism, surrendering and closing down the Temple Mount, the Holy of Holies in Judaism, to appease and reward them during Ramadan?? As excerpted below, and in furtherance of the shame and stain, the reader is referred to Smotrich: Bennett surrenders to terror, closes Temple Mount to Jews for last 2 weeks of Ramadan, Israel National News, April 19, 2022.

.... "Against the backdrop of Arab violence and the false incitement of the Jordanians and Turks, Bennett and Shaked's decision to close the Temple Mount to Jews until the end of Ramadan is security and political stupidity that actually acknowledges the Arab lie as if the Jews are to blame for the current escalation...."

For while it is decidedly true that the rise in Jewish capitulation has reached new heights under the reins of the real Israeli kingmaker, Mansour Abbas - the foremost political leader within the Islamic Movement in Israel, indubitably, the Israeli branch of the Muslim Brotherhood Mafia - we are hardly witnessing a new aberration.

For many years, this writer has been in the forefront of holding the leaderships' feet to the fire, in a manner of speaking. Even so, there are particular analyses which cry out to the heavens, some of which were featured at Israel National News.

Back in July 2007, the matzav on the ground necessitated No Crime Without Punishment,

Nullum Crimen Sine Poena.

....How many times have we witnessed the humiliating spectacle of newly captured terrorists smile for the cameras, wave victory fingers, and brazenly state that they expect to be released, while being hauled off to jail?

The terrorists have surely imbibed the message that a catch-and-release program is part of the Israeli leadership's plans - no matter how heinous the terrorists' crimes. If you were a terrorist, wouldn't you, too, internalize the same hopeful message? No such positive message is aimed at the Jews....

In actuality, there is a goal-oriented method to the leadership's perceived madness. That is, the remaking of our Jewish homeland into an Israeli (rather than Jewish) State. This persistent and dangerous vision imbibed by the ruling elite (particularly since the Oslo Accords) dare not be misinterpreted and left for another day. While this nightmarish scenario might seem like madness, or a pie-in-the-sky plan, to the average Zionist, secular or religious, this is the plan. Shimon Peres's New Middle East' is the reason why scores of PLO terrorists were resurrected from the dead in Tunis, only to be implanted right into our heartland; shades of "capturing and pardoning" should come to mind....

Tragically, the more things change, the more they stay the same. For the above truth-telling (from 15 years ago) necessitated a follow-on within months, inexorably, one of several. Entitled, The Silent Jews, January 2008, the below laid bare the reality of what took place after another missile/rocket barrage blanketed southern Israel, that is, when Jewish appeasement and debasement remained part of their "strategic" thinking.

The rockets now raining down in the south are coming to a city near every Jew in Israel, whether they are from the political left, right, secular or religious communities. Kassams are non-discriminatory, unlike the Israeli leadership.

As Israeli leadership leaves Jews in their besieged southern cities exposed to lethal rocket fire, fending for themselves, they are busy hatching major giveaways of Jewish cities as "gifts" in an insane quest to prop up Yasser Arafat's Fatah. This same appeasement mentality leads the leadership to release captured terrorists into Israel's midst - again and again. Does anyone who is even slightly awake think that these "gestures" will not be used to create more Islamic launching pads, hitting all of Israel? Rest assured, not one Jew will escape their jihadist path....

Alas, like night follows day, one needn't be a rocket scientist to figure out the following calculus: With the "tacit" political acceptance of the south's years-long relegation to target practice (to satiate the Islamic juntas), of course, the center of the country had to be next. And so it became.

Still yet, there is no getting around the reality of what is taking shape today, as well as where its knock-on blows will land in due course

For while the Arab Islamic minority (with many of its leadership openly and brazenly backing terrorism from the halls of the Knesset, indeed, demonstrating that so-called democracy has become a suicide pact) embraces political-religious jihad, and from time immemorial, this is the first juncture, as mentioned, that the king-maker within the ruling party is less than six degrees separated from the Islamic Movement in Israel, part and parcel of the global Muslim Brotherhood Mafia.

Shiver the Jewish homeland timbers.

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).