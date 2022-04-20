Following the recent rise in terror activity against Israel, the IDF, ISA (Shabak) and Israeli security forces on Tuesday night conducted joint counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including Balata, Qibya, Si'ir, and Bethlehem.

The forces apprehended a total of five individuals suspected of terror activities.

All of the suspects were transferred to Israeli security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.

In a similar operation on Monday night, five terror suspects were apprehended.

Last week, Israeli security forces prevented a huge terror attack in Jerusalem when IDF forces raided the village of Silwad in the Ramallah area, arresting Maad Hamed, a Hamas terrorist who was a member of the cell which murdered Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015.