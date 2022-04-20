“Siman tov u’mazal tov,” the men sing, their faces beaming. They hold each other’s shoulders and circle the room.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian refugees Joseph and Miriam Suprun celebrated the brit mila (circumcision) of their healthy baby boy. While every birth is a miracle, the extraordinary circumstances of this baby’s birth are noteworthy.

Miriam Suprun escaped Ukraine on her own as her husband was forced to stay and fight. Miriam was in her eighth month of pregnancy, and she escaped with her three children in the backseat of the car.

She was filled with anxiety at the thought of having nowhere to birth the baby, but at the border of Poland, she was greeted by Rebbetzin Dina Stambler of Chabad of Poland.

Rebbetzin Dina Stambler assured Miriam that Chabad would help with everything.

The rebbetzin was with Miriam on Rosh Chodesh Nissan when her very special boy was delivered into the world. He was surrounded by love and joy from the moment of his arrival.

The entire Suprun family is currently staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel which Chabad of Poland rented for refugees. There, delicious kosher meals are prepared for them and the other refugees.

After the birth, the Supruns were greeted with new mother and baby essentials, including a new baby stroller which was gifted to them from an Israeli family in Poland.

“I didn’t expect so much,” says the grateful father who received a special permit to be at the birth of his child. “I don’t think we would have made it without Chabad’s help. They took care of clothing, transportation, and kosher food. I am so thankful to G-d and to Chabad of Poland.”

Before the Russian invasion, the Stamblers’ expenses and resources were that of a typical Chabad House but as Poland is on the border of Ukraine and is now flooded with refugees, they have turned themselves into an emergency hub for their war-torn brothers and sisters.

Rabbi Sholom Ber and Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland have given Jewish refugees food, housing, and medical care since the start of the war. Because of this, they have accrued expenses for 2 months which they did not have for one full year prior to the invasion.

They now turn to their brothers and sisters to please open their hearts so they can continue their life-saving work.

Click here to support Chabad of Poland

Chabad of Poland rented rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Warsaw for the entire month of April because it is almost impossible to find a free room considering the influx of Ukrainian refugees into the neighboring Poland.

They also rented enough beds for hundreds people.

The organizers say that the hotel has become a material and spiritual community center for hundreds of other Jewish refugees who would otherwise be alone in Warsaw without community.

Daily prayers are held at the hotel and Chabad of Poland provided kits of traditional Seder food and matzah and wine to more than 2,000 refugees.

The cost of the hotel and catering is $250,000 for the entire month of April and Chabad of Poland does not have the resources for an operation of this magnitude, so they must rely on their Jewish brothers and sisters for support.



In addition to the aforementioned cost of $250,000 for April, they have other costs of operations in addition to the hotel:

Daily emergency operations budget:

Transportation: shuttles, bus/train/flight tickets - $1,000 per day

Accommodations: $25/person x 100 people - $2,500 per day

Meals: $10/meal x 200 meals - $2,000 per day

Manpower: 25 volunteers and workers - $1,000 per day

Additional support, health care, and other support - $1,500 per day

Miscellaneous expenses: Supplies, shipping, basic needs - $1,500 per day

Total daily budget: $9,500 per day

Chabad of Poland needs to urgently raise $1M to cover the next two months' worth of emergency operations.

It is a matter of life and death for those who have already lost their country, their homes, and their loved ones.

Please give generously.

The goal: 1 million dollars

