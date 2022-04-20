Senior State Department officials will travel this week to Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority in an effort to de-escalate the crisis in Jerusalem, three sources with direct knowledge told Barak Ravid of Axios on Tuesday.

Acting assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs Yael Lempert and Deputy Assistant Secretary Hady Amr are expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday for talks with senior officials in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Amman and Cairo, according to the report.

Ravid noted that the trip shows the growing concern in Washington that further escalation could spark a new round of violence, like the May 2021 fighting between Israel and Hamas.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The State Department said following the calls that Blinken stressed the need to de-escalate the situation in Jerusalem.

On Monday, Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi about the recent violence on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem. The State Department said that Blinken and Safadi discussed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that further escalate tensions.

Lapid told Blinken during Tuesday’s call that Israel is making efforts to ensure freedom of worship for Jews, Muslims and Christians, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

He also said Israel acted in a "responsible and measured way" in response to the "riots" on the Temple Mount and condemned "disinformation" that he said was "fanning the flames of violence."

Lapid emphasized the need for international support for returning calm to Jerusalem.