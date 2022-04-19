The eco-activist owner of a British soccer team is under fire for flying the Palestinian Arab flag at his club’s stadium and claiming that the “conflict there has all the same ingredients as the one in Ukraine.”

Dale Vince, the chairman of the Forest Green Rovers also said in a Twitter post that “we flew this flag at FGR’s game today. In solidarity with Palestine.”

“The conflict there has all the same ingredients as the one in Ukraine - invasion, occupation, murder of civilians, destruction of homes and hospitals - and sieges,” Vince said.

Vince, the multi-millionaire owner of Ecotricity - a climate change activist who calls himself the “Zero Carbonista” and who serves only vegan food in his team’s stadium - also tweeted: ”Palestine has been under siege by Israel – by air, land and sea, for decades. The US allows this, pumps billions into Israel to support it’s economy and military and uses its veto to block any meaningful action by the UN.”

He wrote in a follow-up tweet: “What’s happening there is a disgrace to nations that collectively self identify as the ‘West.’ It stands in stark contradiction to ‘our’ claims to moral superiority, civilization and democratic values. Has to be said.”

Vince’s anti-Israel positions and his politicization of the team was condemned by fans, a large number of whom spoke against his false claims about Israel on Twitter.

“We may well consider changing our power supplier from Ecotricity in view of your opinions. Sport and politics have no place together,” tweeted Kathy Howe.

User Lance Forman Pointed out that, contrary to what Vince alleged, “The UN, US and EU have pumped billions into Palestine. The problem is they use it to pay the family’s of ‘martyrs’ ie terrorists who blow themselves up in restaurants killing innocent people... If and when the Palestinians choose peace with Israel it’s there for the taking.

Other users pointed out that politicizing his team risked alienated many of its fans.

“Mmmmm. Politicizing sport isn’t smart,” said one user.