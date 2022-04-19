Greece’s coast guard has seized a Russian oil tanker as part of European Union sanctions against Russia.

According to Greek authorities, they captured the Pegas, which was flying the Russian flag, in the Aegean Sea.

The ship was seized by Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard on April 15. The ship, which had 19 Russian crew members, is now anchored off Karystos, a coastal town on the Greek island of Euboea, Fox News reported.

The coast guard stated that the seizure concentrated on the ship but not its cargo.

European Union sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine include a range of import and export bans on goods, and also a ban on ships sailing under Russian flags from accessing EU ports.

Greece, as an EU member, has implemented wide ranging sanctions against Russia.