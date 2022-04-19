An Israeli citizen in his 60s was murdered in the Netherlands city of Utrecht last week. Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Israeli was apparently killed during a robbery.

Police in the Netherlands have sought further assistance from the public in investigating the murder, and have released telephone numbers to which eyewitnesses and people in possession of footage from the incident can call.

The Foreign Ministry is aware of the case and is helping the family transfer the victim's body for burial in Israel.