The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, attacked the intention of the police not to allow Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu to hold a solemn prayer at Davidson Square, in the Old City of Jerusalem:

"The Israeli government, controlled by the left and the Arabs, wants to prevent thousands of Jews, led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, shlita, from praying at the Davidson Center near the Dung Gate. The silence of Nir Orbach, Ayelet Shaked, Matan Kahana, Yoaz Hendel, Ze'ev Elkin, and Gideon Sa'ar in the face of the Minister of Internal Security's decision to infringe on Jewish freedom of worship throughout the Old City, is a low point that the Jewish people must not accept and remain silent to, in light of the deterioration in Israeli governance in the capital of Israel, King said.

King called on the public to come to the prayer: "The prayer tomorrow is a municipal event, of the Israel Heritage Department that I head in the Jerusalem Municipality. I, as the Deputy Mayor, call on the people of Israel to protest with their feet and come to the solemn prayer tomorrow [Wednesday]."