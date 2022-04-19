Iranian President: We'll target Israel if it makes the tiniest move against us

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran, The Associated Press reported.

“If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, center of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,” Raisi said during a speech at an annual parade of Iran's armed forces.

Raisi did not elaborate, but said Iran watches any move by Israel “closely.”

The Iranian President said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent. He said the army managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions on the country over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel. The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace forces, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said a few months ago that Israel was "doomed to disappear" and that any action by Israel against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance.

Previously, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spoke at the United Nations Durban IV conference, where he said his nation’s "willpower is dedicated" to the elimination of Zionism.

Just last week, Esmail Ghaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, threatened that Iran will harshly confront Israel "wherever it feels necessary".