Riots in the Old City of Jerusalem

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss recent unrest in Jerusalem, diplomatic sources announced on Monday.

The decision to convene was made after China, France, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, and Ireland proposed the meeting to discuss the recent violence in the Old City.

On Sunday, Arabs attacked a group of Jews wrapped in prayer shawls who were walking in the Old City on their way to morning prayers at the Western Wall.

Border Police officers responded to the attack and chased down the attackers, arresting two of them.

This incident followed clashes at the Temple Mount early Friday morning, when hundreds of Arab rioters armed with rocks barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

After six hours of rioting, Israeli police managed to remove the rioters from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police forces also entered the Temple Mount on Sunday morning following an attempt by Arabs to disrupt public order and prevent Jewish visits to the site.

On Monday, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh condemned the conduct of Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount.