US State Department officials are looking at every tool available to them to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine, including the possibility of labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, a senior administration official said on Monday, according to CNN, adding the process could take weeks before a determination is made.

“We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price on CNN when asked about the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate,” he added.

The definition of a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” according to the State Department. There are only four countries that are currently labeled state sponsors of terrorism by the US: North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria.

Price’s comments follow a Washington Post report last week which said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to US President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Zelenskyy’s request, the report said, came during a recent phone call with Biden that centered on the West’s multifaceted response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during the call, sources said, adding that Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart he is willing to explore a range of proposals to exert greater pressure on Moscow.

Last week, Biden toughened his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

Biden, while delivering remarks in Menlo, Iowa, accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine as he blamed the Russian President for recent price hikes at the pump.

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away," he said.

Zelenskyy later praised Biden and tweeted, “True words of a true leader. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”